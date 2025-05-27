Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll of the 156 CRG and the 182nd AWRamp conducting operations at Sentry North

    MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Video by 1st Lt. Eliezer Soto 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 156th Contingency Response, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, and the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, conduct ramp operations after a C-130 Hercules aircraft lands on an airfield during Sentry North Exercise at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, June 1, 2025. Sentry North 2025 focused on operating in a contested environment with adversary aircraft, electronic jamming, and simulated surface-to-air threats, providing a premier joint training opportunity ensuring participating units are combat-ready and interoperable in operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 1st Lt. Eliezer Soto)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 19:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965137
    VIRIN: 250601-Z-HM700-1001
    Filename: DOD_111043517
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: MICHIGAN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll of the 156 CRG and the 182nd AWRamp conducting operations at Sentry North, by 1st Lt. Eliezer Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Illinois Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    lethality & readiness
    182nd Airlif Wing
    156th CRG
    Sentry North

