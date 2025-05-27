B-Roll of the 156 CRG and the 182nd AWRamp conducting operations at Sentry North

U.S. Airmen with the 156th Contingency Response, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, and the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, conduct ramp operations after a C-130 Hercules aircraft lands on an airfield during Sentry North Exercise at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, June 1, 2025. Sentry North 2025 focused on operating in a contested environment with adversary aircraft, electronic jamming, and simulated surface-to-air threats, providing a premier joint training opportunity ensuring participating units are combat-ready and interoperable in operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 1st Lt. Eliezer Soto)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 19:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965137
|VIRIN:
|250601-Z-HM700-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111043517
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
