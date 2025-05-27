2025 Eighth Army Best Squad Weapons Lanes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Best Squad competitors test their knowledge on a variety of different weapons systems on weapons lanes during the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition at Rodriguez Firing Range, June 3. The Eighth Army's Best Squad Competition tests the physical, mental and tactical skills of Army Soldiers, with a strong emphasis on teamwork and unit cohesion. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bryson Walker)