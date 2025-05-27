Best Squad competitors test their knowledge on a variety of different weapons systems on weapons lanes during the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition at Rodriguez Firing Range, June 3. The Eighth Army's Best Squad Competition tests the physical, mental and tactical skills of Army Soldiers, with a strong emphasis on teamwork and unit cohesion. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bryson Walker)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 19:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965136
|VIRIN:
|250603-A-BW769-5851
|Filename:
|DOD_111043513
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|POCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Eighth Army Best Squad Weapons Lanes, by SPC Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.