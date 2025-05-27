Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Eighth Army Best Squad Weapons Lanes

    POCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.02.2025

    Video by Spc. Bryson Walker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Best Squad competitors test their knowledge on a variety of different weapons systems on weapons lanes during the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition at Rodriguez Firing Range, June 3. The Eighth Army's Best Squad Competition tests the physical, mental and tactical skills of Army Soldiers, with a strong emphasis on teamwork and unit cohesion. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bryson Walker)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 19:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965136
    VIRIN: 250603-A-BW769-5851
    Filename: DOD_111043513
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: POCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    IMCOM, EighthArmy, ArmyBestSquad, BSC2025, 8ABestSquad, 8ABSC

