    Airboss Motorcycle Safety PSA

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Aron Montano 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    250529-N-VD554-1002 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (May 29, 2025) – Commander, Naval Air Forces Vice Adm. Dan Cheever speaks on motorcycle safety on Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., May 29, 2025. As the type commander for Naval Aviation, Commander, Naval Air Forces’ mission is to “man, train and equip deployable, combat-ready Naval Aviation forces that win in combat.” (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aron Montano)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 16:40
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 965123
    VIRIN: 250529-N-VD554-1002
    Filename: DOD_111043165
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: US

    This work, Airboss Motorcycle Safety PSA, by PO1 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Motorcycle Riding Course, Safe Riding, Road Safety, CNAF, CNAP, Naval Aviation

