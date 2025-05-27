Airboss Motorcycle Safety PSA

250529-N-VD554-1002 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (May 29, 2025) – Commander, Naval Air Forces Vice Adm. Dan Cheever speaks on motorcycle safety on Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., May 29, 2025. As the type commander for Naval Aviation, Commander, Naval Air Forces’ mission is to “man, train and equip deployable, combat-ready Naval Aviation forces that win in combat.” (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aron Montano)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 16:40
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|965123
|VIRIN:
|250529-N-VD554-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111043165
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
