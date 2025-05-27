USSOUTHCOM Commander Admiral Alvin Holsey gives remarks at The Port of Miami

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MIAMI (June 3, 2025) Commander of U.S. Southern Command Admiral Alvin Holsey provides remarks at The Port of Miami for USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) upcoming mission June 3, 2025. Comfort is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2025, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care and subject matter expert exchanges with six partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Christopher Bermudez)