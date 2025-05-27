Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Echo Company Final Drill (B-roll)

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2025

    Video by Pfc. Emma Powell 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, are evaluated during final drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 31, 2025. Final drill tests drill instructors on their ability to execute the movements properly. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Emma Powell)

    drill
    Parris Island
    Echo Company
    recruit training
    Final Drill Evaluation
    Drill Insructor

