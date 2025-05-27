DLA Protecting the Warfighter, A U.S. Army Officer’s Story From Iraq (emblem, open caption)

505848-T
This powerful 9-minute video offers a rare, firsthand account of how the Defense Logistics Agency's mission directly impacts lives on the front lines. Featuring a DLA employee who was shot while serving as an Army officer in Iraq, the video highlights how the ESAPI plate he was wearing—supplied by DLA—stopped the bullet and ultimately saved his life. His story is not just a testament to resilience and service, but a compelling reminder to our workforce that what we do every day matters. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil #WarfighterAlways
