Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Protecting the Warfighter, A U.S. Army Officer’s Story From Iraq (open caption)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    505848-T
    This powerful 9-minute video offers a rare, firsthand account of how the Defense Logistics Agency's mission directly impacts lives on the front lines. Featuring a DLA employee who was shot while serving as an Army officer in Iraq, the video highlights how the ESAPI plate he was wearing—supplied by DLA—stopped the bullet and ultimately saved his life. His story is not just a testament to resilience and service, but a compelling reminder to our workforce that what we do every day matters. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil #WarfighterAlways

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 13:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965059
    VIRIN: 250603-D-LU733-2718
    PIN: 505848
    Filename: DOD_111042301
    Length: 00:09:41
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Protecting the Warfighter, A U.S. Army Officer’s Story From Iraq (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download