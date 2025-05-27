Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REEL: New Hampshire National Guard prepares for live-fire exercise in Northern Macedonia

    KRIVOLAK TRAINING AREA, NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.29.2025

    Video by Sgt. Chandler Coats 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), New Hampshire National Guard conduct a blank-fire rehearsal for an upcoming Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) at Krivolak Training Area, North Macedonia, May 29, 2025. U.S. Army video footage captured by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb.

    Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.

    (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. Chandler Coats)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 10:19
    Location: KRIVOLAK TRAINING AREA, MK

    New Hampshire National Guard
    StrongerTogether
    North Macedonia
    DefenderEurope
    immediateresponse

