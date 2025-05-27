Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Company Day Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Video by Pfc. Emma Powell 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, perform the Day Movement Course during Basic Warrior Training (BWT) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May, 15 2025. During BWT recruits learn the basics of combat survival and advanced rifle maneuvers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Emma Powell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 09:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965027
    VIRIN: 250603-M-EP123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111041648
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company Day Course, by PFC Emma Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine corp
    Parris Island
    recruit training
    BWT
    drill intructor
    3RTBN

