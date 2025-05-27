Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Harry S. Truman returns to Naval Station Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Video by Seaman Natalia Thoen 

    USS Harry S Truman

    USS Harry S. Truman returns to Naval Station Norfolk.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 08:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965005
    VIRIN: 250601-N-TN409-1001
    Filename: DOD_111041469
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Harry S. Truman returns to Naval Station Norfolk, by SN Natalia Thoen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

