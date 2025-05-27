Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250 hours to 250 years

    CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    06.03.2025

    Video by Aryan Zarinkhesht 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    We're kicking off the 250 hours leading up to the Army 250 year birthday! Join us as we celebrate this milestone with fitness activities, community events and stories from our Soldiers!

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 05:51
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 964994
    VIRIN: 250603-O-DY521-8092
    Filename: DOD_111041280
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE

    IMCOM
    USAG Benelux
    armynewswire
    HonoringOurlegacy
    IMCOM - Europe
    army250

