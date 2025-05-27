U.S. Marines and Sailors throughout I Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations – West initiate Operation Ironclad, June 2, 2025. Operation Ironclad is a deliberate effort to suppress complacency and strengthen discipline across the largest Marine Air-Ground Task Force in the Marine Corps, ensuring readiness for competition and conflict with a near-peer adversary. By reinforcing core competencies, holding leaders accountable, and demanding the highest standards, the operation aims to build a more precise, professional, and combat-ready force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Max Arellano)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 20:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964963
|VIRIN:
|250602-M-UP561-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111040738
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Operation Ironclad: Discipline Defines Us, by Cpl Max Arellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.