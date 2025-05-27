Operation Ironclad: Discipline Defines Us

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors throughout I Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations – West initiate Operation Ironclad, June 2, 2025. Operation Ironclad is a deliberate effort to suppress complacency and strengthen discipline across the largest Marine Air-Ground Task Force in the Marine Corps, ensuring readiness for competition and conflict with a near-peer adversary. By reinforcing core competencies, holding leaders accountable, and demanding the highest standards, the operation aims to build a more precise, professional, and combat-ready force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Max Arellano)