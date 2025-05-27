Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Ironclad: Discipline Defines Us

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Video by Cpl. Max Arellano 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines and Sailors throughout I Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations – West initiate Operation Ironclad, June 2, 2025. Operation Ironclad is a deliberate effort to suppress complacency and strengthen discipline across the largest Marine Air-Ground Task Force in the Marine Corps, ensuring readiness for competition and conflict with a near-peer adversary. By reinforcing core competencies, holding leaders accountable, and demanding the highest standards, the operation aims to build a more precise, professional, and combat-ready force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Max Arellano)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 20:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964963
    VIRIN: 250602-M-UP561-1001
    Filename: DOD_111040738
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, Operation Ironclad: Discipline Defines Us, by Cpl Max Arellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    accountability
    discipline
    Standards
    readiness
    professionalism
    Operation Ironclad

