U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Audree Campbell, 36th Wing Public Affairs, shows the proccess and rules for getting SCUBA certified as an Airman while stationed at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 2, 2025. Gosa Guam is a video series encouraging Airmen to enjoy different activities while on Guam, to boost morale and make the most of their time on island. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Audree Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 19:48
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|964959
|VIRIN:
|250602-F-VX152-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111040634
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Gosa Guam: Airmen Underwater, by SrA Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.