Gosa Guam: Airmen Underwater

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Audree Campbell, 36th Wing Public Affairs, shows the proccess and rules for getting SCUBA certified as an Airman while stationed at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 2, 2025. Gosa Guam is a video series encouraging Airmen to enjoy different activities while on Guam, to boost morale and make the most of their time on island. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Audree Campbell)