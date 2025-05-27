XVIII Airborne Corps has modernized its tactics and equipment, built airborne proficiency and conducted operations since Jan. 17, 1942. It has been headquartered at Fort Bragg, N.C., since May 21, 1951. In August 2020, XVIII Airborne Corps implemented a new program to elevate soldiers’ influence, enabling end users to shape outcomes not only at the corps level, but across the entire Defense Department. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 18:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964953
|VIRIN:
|250521-A-SM410-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111040500
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps: at the forefront of modernization, by SSG Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.