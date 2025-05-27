Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps: at the forefront of modernization

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    XVIII Airborne Corps has modernized its tactics and equipment, built airborne proficiency and conducted operations since Jan. 17, 1942. It has been headquartered at Fort Bragg, N.C., since May 21, 1951. In August 2020, XVIII Airborne Corps implemented a new program to elevate soldiers’ influence, enabling end users to shape outcomes not only at the corps level, but across the entire Defense Department. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 18:40
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

