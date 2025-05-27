XVIII Airborne Corps: at the forefront of modernization

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



XVIII Airborne Corps has modernized its tactics and equipment, built airborne proficiency and conducted operations since Jan. 17, 1942. It has been headquartered at Fort Bragg, N.C., since May 21, 1951. In August 2020, XVIII Airborne Corps implemented a new program to elevate soldiers’ influence, enabling end users to shape outcomes not only at the corps level, but across the entire Defense Department. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)