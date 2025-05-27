Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMO Fort Pierce Marine Unit Rescue

    FORT PIERCE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    AMO Rescue: Fort Pierce Marine Unit rescues three individuals. Body cam footage edited for upload to DVIDS.

    Release: https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/local-media-release/air-and-marine-operations-responds-offshore-plane-crash-rescues

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 15:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964927
    VIRIN: 250601-H-D0456-1002
    Filename: DOD_111040157
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: FORT PIERCE, FLORIDA, US

    Rescue
    CBP
    AMO

