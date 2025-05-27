Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Field Training Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians from the 2nd Bomb Wing conduct a field training exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., April 29, 2025, to help develop the decision-making and technical skills required to operate in high-risk situations. These controlled environments simulate real-world threats and ensure Airmen are familiar with their tools and the tactics required for success. Every EOD exercise is an opportunity to build confidence, test procedures and reinforce the teamwork that defines EOD operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 15:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964926
    VIRIN: 250505-F-YA257-1001
    Filename: DOD_111040154
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Field Training Exercise, by A1C Devyn Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Field training
    Field Exercise
    Explosive Ordinace Disposal

