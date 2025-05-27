Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians from the 2nd Bomb Wing conduct a field training exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., April 29, 2025, to help develop the decision-making and technical skills required to operate in high-risk situations. These controlled environments simulate real-world threats and ensure Airmen are familiar with their tools and the tactics required for success. Every EOD exercise is an opportunity to build confidence, test procedures and reinforce the teamwork that defines EOD operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 15:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964926
|VIRIN:
|250505-F-YA257-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111040154
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, EOD Field Training Exercise, by A1C Devyn Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
