EOD Field Training Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/964926" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians from the 2nd Bomb Wing conduct a field training exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., April 29, 2025, to help develop the decision-making and technical skills required to operate in high-risk situations. These controlled environments simulate real-world threats and ensure Airmen are familiar with their tools and the tactics required for success. Every EOD exercise is an opportunity to build confidence, test procedures and reinforce the teamwork that defines EOD operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)