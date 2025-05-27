Army Senior Leaders speak about the 250th Celebrations on JBLE

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Scott Linton, Senior Army Reserve Officer and Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Dehart, Senior Enlisted Advisor Army Reserve, highlight the Army’s 250th Birthday and the activities taking place on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 13:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964896
|VIRIN:
|250429-A-FI370-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111039681
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
