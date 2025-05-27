Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Senior Leaders speak about the 250th Celebrations on JBLE

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Scott Linton, Senior Army Reserve Officer and Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Dehart, Senior Enlisted Advisor Army Reserve, highlight the Army’s 250th Birthday and the activities taking place on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 13:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964896
    VIRIN: 250429-A-FI370-1002
    Filename: DOD_111039681
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    This work, Army Senior Leaders speak about the 250th Celebrations on JBLE, by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ARMY250

