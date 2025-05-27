AFGSC unveils first tri-bomber/fighter formation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force Global Strike Command unveiled its first demonstration tri-bomber/fighter formation at the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach, Florida, May 24 and 25, 2025. Named “The Freedom Flyover”, the formation featured a B-2 Spirit, B-1B Lancer, B-52H Stratofortress, F-22 Raptor, F-15C Eagle, F-16C Fighting Falcon, and A-10 Thunderbolt II. This formation also showcased the strength of total force Airmen, active duty, Air Force Reserve, and Air National Guard pilots all had a part in the flyover, representing the Air Force’s ability to collaborate across components. The display of airpower serves as a powerful testament to the American people, our Allies and Partners, and adversaries that the United States is committed to achieving peace through strength. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)