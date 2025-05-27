Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFGSC unveils first tri-bomber/fighter formation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman 

    Air Force Global Strike Command

    Air Force Global Strike Command unveiled its first demonstration tri-bomber/fighter formation at the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach, Florida, May 24 and 25, 2025. Named “The Freedom Flyover”, the formation featured a B-2 Spirit, B-1B Lancer, B-52H Stratofortress, F-22 Raptor, F-15C Eagle, F-16C Fighting Falcon, and A-10 Thunderbolt II. This formation also showcased the strength of total force Airmen, active duty, Air Force Reserve, and Air National Guard pilots all had a part in the flyover, representing the Air Force’s ability to collaborate across components. The display of airpower serves as a powerful testament to the American people, our Allies and Partners, and adversaries that the United States is committed to achieving peace through strength. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 12:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964873
    VIRIN: 250527-Z-FG097-1001
    Filename: DOD_111039298
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFGSC unveils first tri-bomber/fighter formation, by TSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flyover
    AFGSC
    lethality
    Total Force Airmen
    contentcollectionweek
    TriBomber Formation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download