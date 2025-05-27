Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Silent Drill Platoon Hype Video

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher Prelle 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    U.S. Marines from the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon perform at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., demonstrating precision and discipline through their intricate, wordless drill routine. The Silent Drill Platoon, established in 1948, represents the excellence and professionalism of the Marine Corps, inspiring audiences worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christopher Prelle)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 11:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964849
    VIRIN: 250505-M-IW482-1002
    Filename: DOD_111038701
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    This work, Silent Drill Platoon Hype Video, by LCpl Christopher Prelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MBW, SDP, Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington

