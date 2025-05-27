U.S. Marines from the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon perform at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., demonstrating precision and discipline through their intricate, wordless drill routine. The Silent Drill Platoon, established in 1948, represents the excellence and professionalism of the Marine Corps, inspiring audiences worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christopher Prelle)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 11:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964849
|VIRIN:
|250505-M-IW482-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111038701
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Silent Drill Platoon Hype Video, by LCpl Christopher Prelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.