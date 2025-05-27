VP-46 Hosts David Lammy and U.K. Delegation

A b-roll video of David Lammy, Foreign Affairs Secretary of the U.K., visiting Patrol Squadron (VP) 46 and speaking to Cmdr. Kenny Prindle, commanding officer, VP-46, about mission capabilities as they operate out of Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, May 29, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 07:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964831
|VIRIN:
|250529-N-AN659-1017
|Filename:
|DOD_111038406
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|KEFLAVíK, IS
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
