Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VP-46 Hosts David Lammy and U.K. Delegation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KEFLAVíK, ICELAND

    05.29.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    A b-roll video of David Lammy, Foreign Affairs Secretary of the U.K., visiting Patrol Squadron (VP) 46 and speaking to Cmdr. Kenny Prindle, commanding officer, VP-46, about mission capabilities as they operate out of Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, May 29, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 07:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964831
    VIRIN: 250529-N-AN659-1017
    Filename: DOD_111038406
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: KEFLAVíK, IS

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-46 Hosts David Lammy and U.K. Delegation, by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    sonobuoys
    VP-46
    P-8A Poseidon
    David Lammy
    Kenny Prindle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download