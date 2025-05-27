Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REEL: 86th IBCT (MTN) Soldiers Conduct Air Assault Training in Greece

    PETROCHORI ARMY BASE, GREECE

    05.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. Chandler Coats 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 102nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Connecticut Army National Guard participate in air assault training with UH-60 Blackhawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters during Immediate Response 25 at Petrochori Army Base, Greece, May 30, 2025. Air assault is the movement of ground-based military forces by vertical take-off and landing aircraft. This transportation tactic may be used to support the seizure of key terrain that is not fully secured. As part of DEFENDER 25, these U.S. troops join NATO Allied & Partner nations to build readiness, strengthen deterrence, and demonstrate the ability to rapidly deploy combat power across Europe. U.S. Army video footage captured by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl.

    Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.

    (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. Chandler Coats)

    This work, REEL: 86th IBCT (MTN) Soldiers Conduct Air Assault Training in Greece, by SGT Chandler Coats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

