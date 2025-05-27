Marine Week Nashville 2025: Nashville Superspeedway Flyover

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/964817" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 773 (HMLA-773) fly over the Nashville Superspeedway during Marine Week Nashville, in Nashville, Tennessee, June 1, 2025. Founded on November 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has served our nation honorably in every climb and place for 250 years. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’, or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich)