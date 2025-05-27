Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Update: Kwajalein High School hosts 2025 Graduation Ceremony

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    05.28.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    Kwajalein High School recently held its graduation ceremony at U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll, honoring the class of 2025. The event featured a candlelit procession and personal introductions of each graduate.

    TAGS

    Kwajalein Atoll
    US Army Kwajalein Atoll
    Republic of the Marshall Islands (Marshall Islands)

