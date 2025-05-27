Army250 Soldier Spotlight_SSG Lilly Ly, U.S. Army Japan G1

June 14 will mark the 250th Army Birthday. The central birthday theme is “This We’ll Defend,” which highlights the Army’s purpose of fighting and winning our nation’s wars.
As we celebrate #Army250 and reflect on the rich history and legacy of service, sacrifice and dedication, the U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs will also be highlighting some Soldiers to tell their story as part of our “Soldier Spotlight” series.
Staff Sgt. Lilly Ly is a human resource specialist assigned to U.S. Army Japan G1.
In this vignette, Ly shares the story of why she joined the Army and what she values most as a Soldier.
Opening graphics by Luis Casale, Visual Information Division
Additional photo provided by SSG Lilly Ly
#Army250 #SoldierStories #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe
