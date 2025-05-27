Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CRSP Yard Operations

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Video by Pfc. Angel Zamora 

    211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S Army Soldiers from the 77th Sustainment Brigade and the 2nd Medical Brigade are escorting and refueling multiple convoys on the Central Receiving and Shipping Point on Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., on May 30, 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Pfc. Angel Zamora)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 12:32
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

    CSTX
    armyreserve
    usarmyreserve
    twicethecitizen
    MojaveFalcon25
    BeAllYouCan

