    IWO ARG Completes ARGMEUEX

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.31.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kris Lindstrom 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 31, 2025) The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) complete ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris Lindstrom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 11:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964777
    VIRIN: 250529-N-GN619-1001
    Filename: DOD_111037300
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IWO ARG Completes ARGMEUEX, by PO1 Kris Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (22nd MEU)
    amphibious assault ship
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)
    ARGMEUEX
    IWO ARG - 22ND MEU (SOC)
    Iwo-arg-22nd-meu-soc

