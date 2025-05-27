ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 31, 2025) The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) complete ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris Lindstrom)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2025 11:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964777
|VIRIN:
|250529-N-GN619-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111037300
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, IWO ARG Completes ARGMEUEX, by PO1 Kris Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
