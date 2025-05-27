USS Stout Returns to Homeport

NORFOLK, Va. (June 1, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55) return to Naval Station Norfolk, following an eight-month deployment as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG). The HSTCSG operated across U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations, conducting combat operations in the Red Sea and exercises with NATO Allies. While deployed, HSTCSG completed more than 13,000 sorties and 25,000 flight hours, and the ships sailed over 240,000 nautical miles combined. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jahlena Riveraroyer)
