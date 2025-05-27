Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Stout Returns to Homeport

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jahlena Rivera 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NORFOLK, Va. (June 1, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55) return to Naval Station Norfolk, following an eight-month deployment as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG). The HSTCSG operated across U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations, conducting combat operations in the Red Sea and exercises with NATO Allies. While deployed, HSTCSG completed more than 13,000 sorties and 25,000 flight hours, and the ships sailed over 240,000 nautical miles combined. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jahlena Riveraroyer)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 11:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    2nd fleet
    RTHP
    HSTCSG
    USS Stout (DDG 55)
    Arleigh Burke Class Guided Missile Destroyer

