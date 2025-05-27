Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Final Sweep: Waterway Debris Removal Wraps in Macon County

    FRANKLIN, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews completed waterway debris removal in Macon County, North Carolina, May 31, 2025. Over 80,000 cubic yards of debris were cleared during the mission, helping restore natural water flow and reduce future flood risk (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    Date Taken: 05.31.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 08:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964772
    VIRIN: 250531-A-FB511-8491
    Filename: DOD_111037188
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: FRANKLIN, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Final Sweep: Waterway Debris Removal Wraps in Macon County, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    Hurricane Helene response

