U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews completed waterway debris removal in Macon County, North Carolina, May 31, 2025. Over 80,000 cubic yards of debris were cleared during the mission, helping restore natural water flow and reduce future flood risk (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2025 08:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964772
|VIRIN:
|250531-A-FB511-8491
|Filename:
|DOD_111037188
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|FRANKLIN, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Final Sweep: Waterway Debris Removal Wraps in Macon County, by Kaylee Wendt
