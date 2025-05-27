5th Anglico Sustaining Gear Confidence

U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group conduct chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 22, 2025. The training sustains Marines’ ability and confidence to operate in an environment with CBRN threats. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza) The video contains a USMC enterprise licensed asset: Tenacity performed by Album Rose/stock.adobe.com
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2025 19:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964768
|VIRIN:
|250530-M-YL282-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111036827
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
