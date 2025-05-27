Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Anglico Sustaining Gear Confidence

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.21.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group conduct chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 22, 2025. The training sustains Marines’ ability and confidence to operate in an environment with CBRN threats. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 19:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964767
    VIRIN: 250530-M-YL282-2001
    Filename: DOD_111036824
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Anglico Sustaining Gear Confidence, by Cpl Ramon Cardoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    5th Anglico
    gas chamber
    CBRN
    Training
    III MIG

