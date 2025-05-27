22nd MEU | Embassy Reinforcement During ARGMEUEX

U.S. Marines with Lima Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct an embassy reinforcement exercise as part of Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group Marine Expeditionary Unit exercise, at Marine Corps Base Stone Bay, North Carolina, May 27, 2025. During ARGMEUEX, the 22nd MEU, aboard IWOARG shipping, conducts various mission essential tasks that enhance operational readiness and lethality as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Maurion Moore)
