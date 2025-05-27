22nd MEU | Embassy Reinforcement During ARGMEUEX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Lima Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct an embassy reinforcement exercise as part of Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group Marine Expeditionary Unit exercise, at Marine Corps Base Stone Bay, North Carolina, May 25, 2025. During ARGMEUEX, the 22nd MEU, aboard IWOARG shipping, conducts various mission essential tasks that enhance operational readiness and lethality as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Maurion Moore)