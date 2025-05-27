Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Historic Fort Knox; barracks through the years

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Video by Savannah Baird 

    General George Patton Museum of Leadership director Ty Reid walks an audience through decades of Army barracks history and life as a Soldier in barracks living.

    Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

