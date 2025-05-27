Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    H2F Castle Performance Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    This video highlights the U.S. Army 20th Engineer Brigade’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program and their Castle Performance Program at Fort Bragg, NC. (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 14:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964691
    VIRIN: 250404-A-FI370-3372
    Filename: DOD_111034916
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, H2F Castle Performance Program, by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fitness
    20th Engineer Brigade
    CIMT
    H2F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download