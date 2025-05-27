This video highlights the U.S. Army 20th Engineer Brigade’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program and their Castle Performance Program at Fort Bragg, NC. (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 14:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964691
|VIRIN:
|250404-A-FI370-3372
|Filename:
|DOD_111034916
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, H2F Castle Performance Program, by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
