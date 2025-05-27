Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    War Games: Down Range

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2025

    Video by Moises Rodriguez, Cpl. Charis Robertson and Lance Cpl. Kenya Bolton

    Deputy Commandant for Information

    Capt. Nicholas Royer, a modeling simulation officer with II Marine Expeditionary Force, developed a table top wargame called Down Range. Wargames are simulations that are designed to prepare service members for real world combat scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Charis Robertson, LCpl Kenya Bolton, CTR Moises Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 14:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964688
    VIRIN: 250402-O-LN574-6251
    Filename: DOD_111034846
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, War Games: Down Range, by Moises Rodriguez, Cpl Charis Robertson and LCpl Kenya Bolton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

