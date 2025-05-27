Capt. Nicholas Royer, a modeling simulation officer with II Marine Expeditionary Force, developed a table top wargame called Down Range. Wargames are simulations that are designed to prepare service members for real world combat scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Charis Robertson, LCpl Kenya Bolton, CTR Moises Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 14:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964688
|VIRIN:
|250402-O-LN574-6251
|Filename:
|DOD_111034846
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, War Games: Down Range, by Moises Rodriguez, Cpl Charis Robertson and LCpl Kenya Bolton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
