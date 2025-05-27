Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Push Harder: Alaska State Best Warrior Competition feature

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Hosted by the AKARNG’s 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, the SBWC, is an annual, multi-day Soldiering contest that showcases the competitors’ readiness and lethality through a series of challenging mental and physical tests. The events included a variety of physical fitness tasks, ruck march, land navigation course, live-fire stress shoot, an obstacle course, drill and ceremony, and a uniform inspection. This year two members of the Mongolian Armed Forces participated in the competition. Alaska and Mongolia have been counterparts since 2003 through the State Partnership Program.

    (Alaska National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

    TAGS

    Best Warrior competition
    Alaska Army National Guard
    Multifunctional Training
    Enlisted Associations
    AKBWC25

