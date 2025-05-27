Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday - Iraqi Counterfeit Money

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Brad Staggs 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Have you seen the counterfeit currency at the U.S. Army Finance Corps Museum?

    A unique part of our Finance Corps’ history is the counterfeit Iraqi currency and fake gold from Operation Iraqi Freedom.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 12:51
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday - Iraqi Counterfeit Money, by Brad Staggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

