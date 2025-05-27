Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday - Finance Regiment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/964670" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Thirty-eight years ago this week, the U.S. Army Finance Corps activated as a regiment under the U.S. Army Regimental System at Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana.



Listen as retired Command Sgt. Maj. Gennaro Penn, U.S. Army Financial Management Command Military Pay Operations division chief, recalls the Finance Corps’ history as a regiment as we celebrate its 250th birthday.



Today, the Finance Corps resides with the US Army Finance and Comptroller School at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.