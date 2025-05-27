Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday - Finance Regiment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Video by Brad Staggs 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Thirty-eight years ago this week, the U.S. Army Finance Corps activated as a regiment under the U.S. Army Regimental System at Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana.

    Listen as retired Command Sgt. Maj. Gennaro Penn, U.S. Army Financial Management Command Military Pay Operations division chief, recalls the Finance Corps’ history as a regiment as we celebrate its 250th birthday.

    Today, the Finance Corps resides with the US Army Finance and Comptroller School at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 12:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964670
    VIRIN: 250505-O-YX241-6166
    PIN: 25050501
    Filename: DOD_111034305
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday - Finance Regiment, by Brad Staggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download