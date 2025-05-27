Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday - Finance Regiment

Thirty-eight years ago this week, the U.S. Army Finance Corps activated as a regiment under the U.S. Army Regimental System at Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana.
Listen as retired Command Sgt. Maj. Gennaro Penn, U.S. Army Financial Management Command Military Pay Operations division chief, recalls the Finance Corps’ history as a regiment as we celebrate its 250th birthday.
Today, the Finance Corps resides with the US Army Finance and Comptroller School at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.
