    VAW-126 Return Home from Deploymment

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Amber Gibson 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    Families cheet as the aircraft assigned to the “Seahawks” of Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 126 line up in front of their hangar on Naval Station (NS) Norfolk during the squadron’s homecoming, May 30, 2025. VAW-126, part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 embarked on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), returns to NS Norfolk following an eight-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy video by Air Traffic Control Specialist 1st Class Amber Gibson)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 11:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964655
    VIRIN: 250530-N-BQ129-1296
    Filename: DOD_111034066
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    homecoming

