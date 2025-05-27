VAW-126 Return Home from Deploymment

Families cheet as the aircraft assigned to the “Seahawks” of Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 126 line up in front of their hangar on Naval Station (NS) Norfolk during the squadron’s homecoming, May 30, 2025. VAW-126, part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 embarked on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), returns to NS Norfolk following an eight-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy video by Air Traffic Control Specialist 1st Class Amber Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 11:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964655
|VIRIN:
|250530-N-BQ129-1296
|Filename:
|DOD_111034066
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
