VAW-126 Return Home from Deploymment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/964655" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Families cheet as the aircraft assigned to the “Seahawks” of Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 126 line up in front of their hangar on Naval Station (NS) Norfolk during the squadron’s homecoming, May 30, 2025. VAW-126, part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 embarked on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), returns to NS Norfolk following an eight-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy video by Air Traffic Control Specialist 1st Class Amber Gibson)