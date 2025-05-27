Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    189th Airlift Wing Medical Group Annual Training

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock and Senior Airman Samuel Zang

    189th Airlift Wing   

    The 189th Medical Group conducted Annual Training requirements at Little Rock Air Force Base, May 2025. Medics and nurses completed training that including Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), meeting readiness requirements for deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Samuel Zang)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 09:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964638
    VIRIN: 250529-Z-PQ433-1001
    Filename: DOD_111033571
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: ARKANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 189th Airlift Wing Medical Group Annual Training, by TSgt Christopher Sherlock and SrA Samuel Zang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

