Dr. Maxwell Sirkin explains why Stop the Bleed training is critical for the Fort Bragg community. Learn how you can help save a life before first responders arrive.
Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 09:48
Category:
|PSA
Video ID:
|964614
VIRIN:
|250529-D-QZ892-2040
Filename:
|DOD_111033301
Length:
|00:01:24
Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why STOP THE BLEED Training Matters at Fort Bragg, by Jesse Leger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
