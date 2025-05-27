Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why STOP THE BLEED Training Matters at Fort Bragg

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Video by Jesse Leger 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    Dr. Maxwell Sirkin explains why Stop the Bleed training is critical for the Fort Bragg community. Learn how you can help save a life before first responders arrive.

    Follow Womack Army Medical Center for more updates:
    Website: https://womack.tricare.mil/
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WomackAMC/
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@UCu54FP4Zb6-YmrG7ShNSaiQ

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 09:48
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 964614
    VIRIN: 250529-D-QZ892-2040
    Filename: DOD_111033301
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why STOP THE BLEED Training Matters at Fort Bragg, by Jesse Leger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download