    USS Toledo (SSN 769) Departs Norfolk Naval Shipyard Apr. 19

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2025

    Video by Gregory Boyd 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    USS Toledo (SSN 769) returned to the fleet April 19, following successful completion of its Engineered Overhaul at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY). Check out this time lapse of its departure!

    Learn more at: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/495750/norfolk-naval-shipyard-returns-uss-toledo-fleet-following-engineered-overhaul

    #NNSY #PressForwardTeam #americasnavy250

    Filmed and Edited by Greg Boyd, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 07:22
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

