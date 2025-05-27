USS Toledo (SSN 769) Departs Norfolk Naval Shipyard Apr. 19

USS Toledo (SSN 769) returned to the fleet April 19, following successful completion of its Engineered Overhaul at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY). Check out this time lapse of its departure!
Learn more at: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/495750/norfolk-naval-shipyard-returns-uss-toledo-fleet-following-engineered-overhaul
#NNSY #PressForwardTeam #americasnavy250
Filmed and Edited by Greg Boyd, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)
