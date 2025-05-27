Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Somme American Cemetery Memorial Day

    BONY, AISNE, FRANCE

    05.25.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown 

    AFN Benelux

    U.S. and French personnel gathered for a Memorial Day ceremony at the Somme American Cemetery in Bony, France, May 25, 2025. The event honored over 1,800 American service members buried there and featured a joint military procession, wreath-laying, and remarks reflecting on sacrifice, service, and the strength of allied partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 06:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 964609
    VIRIN: 250525-F-LK778-9379
    Filename: DOD_111033145
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BONY, AISNE, FR

