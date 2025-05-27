Somme American Cemetery Memorial Day

U.S. and French personnel gathered for a Memorial Day ceremony at the Somme American Cemetery in Bony, France, May 25, 2025. The event honored over 1,800 American service members buried there and featured a joint military procession, wreath-laying, and remarks reflecting on sacrifice, service, and the strength of allied partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 06:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|964609
|VIRIN:
|250525-F-LK778-9379
|Filename:
|DOD_111033145
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BONY, AISNE, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
