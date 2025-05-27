Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ensign Miller - Tigers shout-out

    ENGLISH CHANNEL

    05.28.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    Ensign Connor Miller, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), gives a video shout-out to his brother and Cubs fans while stationed at sea.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 03:59
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 964598
    VIRIN: 250529-N-LX270-6031
    Filename: DOD_111032973
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: ENGLISH CHANNEL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ensign Miller - Tigers shout-out, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    wolfpack
    USS Bulkeley
    USS Bulkeley (DDG 84)
    MLBTigers

