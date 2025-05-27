Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MM2 Hrycyk - Cubs Father's Day

    ENGLISH CHANNEL

    05.28.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    Machinist Mate 2nd Class Patrick Hrycyk, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), gives a shout out to his brother, father, grandfather and all Cubs fans while operating at sea May 29, 2025.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 02:36
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 964595
    VIRIN: 250529-N-LX270-8219
    Filename: DOD_111032869
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: ENGLISH CHANNEL

    Wolfpack
    Destroyer (DDG)
    USS Bulkeley (DDG 84)
    MLBCubs

