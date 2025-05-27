Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale B-52s complete Bomber Task Force Mission to Guam

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Codie Trimble 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., conduct maintenance on the USAF B-52H Stratofortress and its equipment, May 29, 2025, in preparation for a flight during a Bomber Task Force deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The B-52H can fly at high, subsonic speeds at altitudes reaching 50,000 feet, with an unrefueled combat range in excess of 8,800 miles, and can carry precision-guided ordnance with worldwide precision navigation. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Codie Trimble)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 01:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964591
    VIRIN: 250529-F-PG806-1001
    Filename: DOD_111032761
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

