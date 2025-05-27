Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Assigned to 22nd MEU Depart USS Iwo Jima During An Exercise

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.28.2025

    Video by Seaman Andrew Eggert 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 29, 2025) U.S. Marines, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit-Special Operations Capable (MEU[SOC]), load on to a landing craft air cushion assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4, during debarkation operations aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd MEU[SOC] are conducting ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew Eggert)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 00:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964589
    VIRIN: 250529-N-FN990-2001
    Filename: DOD_111032749
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Assigned to 22nd MEU Depart USS Iwo Jima During An Exercise, by SN Andrew Eggert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LCAC
    amphibious assault ship
    debarkation
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    landing craft air cushion
    ARGMEUEX

