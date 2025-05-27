ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 29, 2025) U.S. Marines, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit-Special Operations Capable (MEU[SOC]), load on to a landing craft air cushion assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4, during debarkation operations aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd MEU[SOC] are conducting ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew Eggert)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 00:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964589
|VIRIN:
|250529-N-FN990-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111032749
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Marines Assigned to 22nd MEU Depart USS Iwo Jima During An Exercise, by SN Andrew Eggert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.