Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Peer supporter rushes to assist others

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Video by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Shana Rushing, a Critical Stress Incident Management Lead for the 2025 Southern California wildfires, describes what her position entails and why she chooses to deploy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 20:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 964582
    VIRIN: 250527-A-AB038-2763
    Filename: DOD_111032514
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Peer supporter rushes to assist others, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LAWildfires25
    LAWildfires25; SoCalWildfires25; USACE; debris

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download