United States Army National Guard's 41st Infantry Division Soldiers, composed primarily of units from the Pacific Northwest, receive training on understanding, detecting and disarming unmanned aerial systems in preparation for deployment operations during C-UAS training at McGregor Range, New Mexico May 24-June 1.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 18:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964577
|VIRIN:
|250529-A-PI656-2837
|Filename:
|DOD_111032422
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|MCGREGOR RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Counter-Unmanned Aerial System Training, by SSG Raquel Birk and 1LT Emily Ake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.