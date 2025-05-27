Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Counter-Unmanned Aerial System Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCGREGOR RANGE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk and 1st Lt. Emily Ake

    5th Armored Brigade

    United States Army National Guard's 41st Infantry Division Soldiers, composed primarily of units from the Pacific Northwest, receive training on understanding, detecting and disarming unmanned aerial systems in preparation for deployment operations during C-UAS training at McGregor Range, New Mexico May 24-June 1.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 18:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964577
    VIRIN: 250529-A-PI656-2837
    Filename: DOD_111032422
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: MCGREGOR RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Counter-Unmanned Aerial System Training, by SSG Raquel Birk and 1LT Emily Ake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Counter-UAS
    Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download