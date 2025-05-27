Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from disabled vessel near Gilligans Island, Puerto Rico

A Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen aircrew rescues 3 boaters after their 26-foot vessel lost propulsion and was drifting toward a reef near Gilligans Island, Guánica, Puerto Rico, May 29, 2025. No injuries were reported and their vessel was transported back to shore. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Borinquen)
