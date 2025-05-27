Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from disabled vessel near Gilligans Island, Puerto Rico

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen aircrew rescues 3 boaters after their 26-foot vessel lost propulsion and was drifting toward a reef near Gilligans Island, Guánica, Puerto Rico, May 29, 2025. No injuries were reported and their vessel was transported back to shore. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Borinquen)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 16:10
    TAGS

    SAR
    uscg
    Puerto Rico
    District 7
    MH-60
    Air Station Borinquen/Aguadilla

